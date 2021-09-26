Left Menu

Assembly polls: Amit Shah likely to pay three-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 16

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for 2022 Assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state for a three-day tour from October 16 to 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:32 IST
Assembly polls: Amit Shah likely to pay three-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 16
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for 2022 Assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state for three days from October 16 to 18. According to sources, Shah will assess the pre-poll preparations in Haridwar. In Dehradun, he will conduct meeting with state Ministers and party office-bearers, they added.

Shah is likely to visit the Akhil Vishava Gayatri Parivar Shantikunj during his tour. Here he is scheduled to meet Dr Pranav Pandya. Apart from this, Shah is also likely to meet Swami Awadheshanand Giri in Kankhal, Haridwar as per sources.

Sources also said that Shah is visiting the state to inaugurate some projects and to lay the foundation stones of some other projects. However, the political objective behind his visit cannot be denied, they said. Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other central leaders of the party including national President JP Nadda will campaign in Uttarakhand in October.

Sources said that at present, the visits of Shah and Singh are being determined. According to party sources, Rajnath Singh is likely to start his election campaign in the state from Dehradun on October 1.

Meanwhile, as per sources from state BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Uttarakhand on October 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021