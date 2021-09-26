Assembly polls: Amit Shah likely to pay three-day visit to Uttarakhand from October 16

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gears up for 2022 Assembly elections to be held in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state for three days from October 16 to 18. According to sources, Shah will assess the pre-poll preparations in Haridwar. In Dehradun, he will conduct meeting with state Ministers and party office-bearers, they added.

Shah is likely to visit the Akhil Vishava Gayatri Parivar Shantikunj during his tour. Here he is scheduled to meet Dr Pranav Pandya. Apart from this, Shah is also likely to meet Swami Awadheshanand Giri in Kankhal, Haridwar as per sources.

Sources also said that Shah is visiting the state to inaugurate some projects and to lay the foundation stones of some other projects. However, the political objective behind his visit cannot be denied, they said. Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other central leaders of the party including national President JP Nadda will campaign in Uttarakhand in October.

Sources said that at present, the visits of Shah and Singh are being determined. According to party sources, Rajnath Singh is likely to start his election campaign in the state from Dehradun on October 1.

Meanwhile, as per sources from state BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi can visit Uttarakhand on October 7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)