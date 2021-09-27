Left Menu

Ker: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts, public transport hit

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 11:45 IST
Ker: LDF-UDF supported hartal starts, public transport hit
  • Country:
  • India

The hartal in Kerala supported by the ruling LDF and the opposition Congress-led UDF to express solidarity with the protesting farmers who have called a nationwide 'Bharat Bandh', started early Monday morning.

Public transport, especially KSRTC bus services, was hit as almost all trade unions in the state are participating in the hartal, and people who had to travel opted for private modes of transport while others stayed home.

Trade union leaders, like INTUC state president R Chandrasekharan, had on Saturday said the state-wide hartal would be peaceful and there would be no blocking of vehicles or forced shutting down of shops.

While BJP had termed the hartal as ''anti-people'', the party's state General Secretary George Kurian on Saturday had said that while the trade unions affiliated to it are not supporting the strike, they would not be openly opposing it.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, spearheading the anti-farm agitation, announced ''Bharat Bandh'' on September 27 aiming at further strengthening and expanding the farmers' agitation which began in November last year.

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021