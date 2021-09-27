Nadda stresses on empowering women through education, motivating them to join politics, social work

Asserting that the BJP wants to empower women through education and by making them independent, its national president J P Nadda on Monday asked his party's Mahila Morcha to motivate women to join politics and social works.

Addressing the party's women wing, he said from industry to sports and space, Indian women are leaving their mark in all spheres. They also proved their mettle in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Nadda said while underlining that women must play important roles in political, social and economic spheres for India's overall development.

''We want to empower Indian women by educating them and making them independent. This is visible in the (Narendra) Modi government where the role and the number of women have increased.

''In Union Cabinet, there are 12 women ministers -- 14 per cent of the total. This is a record in India's history,'' the BJP president said.

Important ministries such as defence, foreign, finance and education have been given to women ministers. The Indian Air Force opened its doors to women in combat roles. The government announced 33 per cent reservation for women in constable posts in the CRPF and CISF, he said.

Praising the BJP's Mahila Morcha for their relief work amid the Covid pandemic, Nadda said they showed the entire country how masks are made and distributed food in several areas.

He asked the party's women wing to motivate females to participate in politics and social welfare works. Nadda also instructed the outfit to make the Poshan Abhiyaan a success.

The Poshan Abhiyaan was launched by the Modi government for improving nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers in the country.

