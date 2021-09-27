Left Menu

No leadership change in Rajasthan, Gehlot has MLAs' support: Cong leader Harish Choudhary

Ruling out the possibility of leadership change in Rajasthan like Punjab, Congress leader Harish Choudhary on Monday said that majority of the MLAs are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Choudhary, who is the Rajasthan revenue minister and was appointed observer along with Ajay Maken to handle the crisis in the Punjab Congress, also asserted that the leadership change there was done in a democratic manner.

“More than 100 MLAs of Rajasthan are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Therefore, there cannot be, in any way, correlation between the two (states),” Choudhary told reporters here, while replying to queries.

He said he does not see ''any camp'' in Rajasthan though there can be differences of opinion among the leaders.

Choudhary said that his role in Punjab was limited.

Congress veteran Amarinder Singh was replaced by Dalit leader Charanjit Singh Channi as chief minister following a bitter factional fighting in the state unit.

“It happened in a democratic manner. Punjab MLAs wanted a change in leadership. The party high command allowed this and a proposal was passed in the Congress Legislature Party meeting,” Choudhary said.

On former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot's recent meetings with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, he said that Pilot is a member of the Congress family and meeting Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi is natural About the possibility of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, he said that it is the prerogative of the chief minister.

Gehlot had last year survived an open revolt by Pilot whose camp is seen to have become active again in recent months.

