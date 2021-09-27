Left Menu

Punjab CM Channi asks his ministers to keep their security at bare minimum

Holders of such cards will be allowed hassle free entry in state government offices and Civil Secretariats in Chandigarh, it said.While Channi along with two deputy chief ministers took oath a week ago, the 15 other members of his Council of Ministers, took oath on Sunday and this was the first meeting of the full-fledged cabinet.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:00 IST
Punjab CM Channi asks his ministers to keep their security at bare minimum
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Underlining the need to curb "VIP culture", Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday asked his ministers to keep their security personnel at the bare minimum.

He pointed out to them that he had already pruned his own security. Chairing a meeting of the Council of Ministers here at the Chief Minister's Office, Channi said that this initiative will not only be instrumental in deployment of extra security personnel judiciously but also save the general public from unnecessary inconvenience in this regard, an official statement said. During the cabinet meeting, Channi placed on record deep appreciation to former chief minister Amarinder Singh and those who were part of the latter's Cabinet "for implementation of pro-people initiatives and overall development works in the state", it said. Emphasizing the need to prepare a comprehensive roadmap, the chief minister asked all administrative secretaries and head of departments to prepare an action plan to implement their development projects and welfare schemes in a time-bound and holistic manner. Assuring a clean, transparent, fair, just and efficient administration to the people, Channi asked ministers to perform to the best of their capacities and capabilities. He said that now they will have to work overtime so as to come up to the expectations of the people in delivering good governance to them to their satisfaction. Channi urged all of them to work zealously with utmost sincerity, honesty and commitment to boost the image of the government and meet the aspirations of the people particularly at the grass roots. In order to provide easy access to elected representatives like sarpanches, municipal councillors, it was also decided to issue entry cards from either the office of deputy commissioners or Sub Divisional Magistrate, the statement said. Holders of such cards will be allowed hassle free entry in state government offices and Civil Secretariats in Chandigarh, it said.

While Channi along with two deputy chief ministers took oath a week ago, the 15 other members of his Council of Ministers, took oath on Sunday and this was the first meeting of the full-fledged cabinet. The Congress had recently picked Channi as the leader of the state's Congress Legislative Party. He was sworn in as the chief minister on Monday last. Amarinder Singh had resigned as chief minister over a week ago, after being locked in a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021