Left Menu

Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorisation

President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receiving the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday.Biden got his first shot on December 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:35 IST
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorisation
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receiving the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday.

Biden got his first shot on December 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I'll be getting my booster shot. It's hard to acknowledge I'm over 65, but I'll be getting my booster shot. ” Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorised boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021