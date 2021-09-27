Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorisation

President Joe Biden will receive his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 or older and approved them for others with preexisting medical conditions and high-risk work environments.

The White House said Biden, 78, would deliver remarks and receiving the additional dose at 1 p.m. Monday.

Biden got his first shot on December 21 and his second dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear whether the first lady would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorised the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I'll be getting my booster shot. It's hard to acknowledge I'm over 65, but I'll be getting my booster shot. ” Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorised boosters — but they are expected to in the coming weeks.

