Greece to buy three new French frigates, France's Macron says
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:02 IST
- Country:
- France
Greece has signed a deal with France to buy three new frigates with an option for a fourth, Greek and French leaders said on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the deal would strengthen the sovereignty of both countries.
Mitsotakis said on Monday that Greece has been in talks with France to boost their defence alliance as Athens seeks to build up its armed forces.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Greece launches mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers
Greece launches mandatory testing for unvaccinated workers
Dispute with France's Valneva has no impact on UK vaccine rollout, says PM's spokesman
Taliban fails to live up to its promises of offering moderate, inclusive leadership: France
Dispute with France's Valneva has no impact on UK vaccine rollout, says PM's spokesman