Greece to buy three new French frigates, France's Macron says

Greece has signed a deal with France to buy three new frigates with an option for a fourth, Greek and French leaders said on Tuesday. French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis that the deal would strengthen the sovereignty of both countries.

Mitsotakis said on Monday that Greece has been in talks with France to boost their defence alliance as Athens seeks to build up its armed forces.

