No political objective, says Baghel on Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs Delhi visit

A day after Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs landed in Delhi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that their visit does not have a political objective. "The MLAs can't even go anywhere? If someone has gone there, it shouldn't be seen from a political angle. If a politician is going somewhere, it's obvious that he'll meet political persons only. PL Punia isn't in Delhi, how can anyone meet him there?" said Baghel while speaking to reporters here today.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Punjab, more than a dozen Chhattisgarh Congress MLAs reached Delhi on Wednesday with the demand that Bhupesh Baghel should continue as the chief minister of the state. "Seven MLAs have come and more will come. Total 15-16 will come. There is not much political movement today. We will meet in-charge PL Punia. Rahul Gandhi will visit Chhattisgarh and we are requesting him to extend his visit and come to our constituency as well. Our situation is good, 70 out of 90 MLAs are intact. 60 MLAs have already given in writing to our in charge and to Rahul ji," Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh told ANI.

"There is no issue on the chief minister's post. Our position in Chhattisgarh is strong and 32 per cent are from ST. Chief Minister Baghel is doing a good job. He comes from the OBC community. There is no question of changing the chief minister. The party high command, all the MLAs, and the people of Chhattisgarh are satisfied with the performance of the Chief Minister. The government cannot be destabilised just to satisfy an individual," said Singh. Commenting on Sibal's recent remarks questioning the functioning of the party, Baghel said they were "unfortunate" and added that making Sonia Gandhi the interim president was the party's collective decision, and making such statements now was "ridiculous".

"Kapil Sibal is our (Congress) senior leader, his statement is unfortunate. After Rahul Gandhi's resignation, everyone decided to make Sonia Gandhi as working president. So putting such questions is ridiculous," said the Chattisgarh Chief Minister. Baghel's remarks came a day after Sibal on Wednesday asserted that they are unaware of who was taking the decisions in the party as there is no president.

"In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is taking these decisions. We know and yet we don't know," said the Congress leader in a press conference today again raising questions on the delay in the election of the party president. (ANI)

