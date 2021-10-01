U.S. House will not vote Thursday on bipartisan infrastructure bill
U.S. House Democratic leaders have delayed a planned vote on a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that had been set for Thursday, bowing to party progressives who had demanded action on a larger social policy bill first.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said in a statement the House is expected to finish work on the infrastructure bill on Friday.
