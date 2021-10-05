Cong names candidates for by-polls to 5 Assam constituencies
The by-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbents in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.
- Country:
- India
The Assam Congress on Tuesday announced the names of candidates for by-polls to five assembly constituencies on October 30. All India Congress Committee general secretary Mukul Wasik, in a release, named party leader Jowel Tudu for the Gossaigaon seat, Bhaskar Dahal for Tamulpur and Monoranjan Konwar for Thowra.
Congress leaders Shailendra Nath Das and Luhit Konwar have been fielded in Bhabanipur and Mariani, respectively, it said. The by-polls in Gossaigaon and Tamulpur have been necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbents in Bhabanipur, Mariani and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Congressman welcomes India's decision to resume export of surplus Covid vaccine
Congress terms seizure of 3,000 kg heroin from Gujarat port 'serious' issue for India
Himanta's talks with NSCN (IM) may compromise Assam's interests: Congress
Veteran Bengal Congress leader quits party, likely to join TMC
Haryana Congress Legislature Party meeting tomorrow