Nepali Congress delegation meets Jaishankar

A delegation of the ruling Nepali Congress on Friday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a host of issues.The visiting delegation from Nepal is being led by former foreign minister and deputy general secretary of Nepali Congress Prakash Sharan Mahat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:54 IST
A delegation of the ruling Nepali Congress on Friday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a host of issues.

The visiting delegation from Nepal is being led by former foreign minister and deputy general secretary of Nepali Congress Prakash Sharan Mahat. ''Pleased to welcome Nepali Congress delegation visiting India at the invitation of @BJP4India. Appreciate the discussion with Shri Prakash Mahatji and delegation,'' Jaishankar tweeted. The delegation is visiting India on Thursday at the invitation of Vijay Chauthaiwale, the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department head.

Chauthaiwale had visited Kathmandu last month. The visit is aimed at strengthening party to party relations between Nepali Congress and the BJP, Mahat had said ahead of the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

