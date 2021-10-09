Czech ruling ANO seen winning Czech election -projection
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:15 IST
The Czech ruling populist ANO party was projected to win the country's parliamentary election with 27.8% of the vote, a projection on CNN Prima News television showed on Saturday.
The projection, using results from 20% of districts and a model taking into account past voting patterns, showed the centre-right opposition Together party at 26.4% and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition in third place with 15.0%.
