Czech ruling ANO seen winning Czech election -projection

The Czech ruling populist ANO party was projected to win the country's parliamentary election with 27.8% of the vote, a projection on CNN Prima News television showed on Saturday.

The projection, using results from 20% of districts and a model taking into account past voting patterns, showed the centre-right opposition Together party at 26.4% and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition in third place with 15.0%.

