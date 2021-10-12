Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm's report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief "raised legitimate issues and concerns" but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted.
Yellen said in the statement that "proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF," and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kristalina Georgieva
- U.S.
- Treasury
- Georgieva
- Janet Yellen
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Golf-U.S. wins Ryder Cup and opens door to new era
FOCUS-U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet -sources
EMERGING MARKETS-China's power shortages curb stocks; Turkey-U.S. ties eyed
Scholz says U.S. can rely on SPD-led German govt for good relations
Relief, anxiety as U.S. parents confront emotional back to school