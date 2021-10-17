Left Menu

BJP national office-bearers to meet on Monday; Polls, farmers' protests may be discussed

The BJPs national office-bearers will meet on Monday to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Official sources said the partys campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting.

The BJP's national office-bearers will meet on Monday to discuss a host of issues ranging from the upcoming five state assembly polls to the farmers' agitation and the COVID-19 pandemic. BJP president J P Nadda will chair the meeting which will be attended by all its leaders who hold organisational responsibilities at the national level besides its spokespersons. The meeting assumes significance as it will take place after a considerable gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the party's national executive meeting next month. Official sources said the party's campaign for the assembly elections will come up for extensive discussion in the meeting. The ongoing farmers' agitation against the three central agri laws, the recent violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, died and the murder of a Dalit at Singhu border, one of the protest sites, may also feature in the discussion, they said The opposition has mounted pressure on the ruling BJP over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The ongoing vaccination drive against the coronavirus is also among the matters expected to be discussed.

