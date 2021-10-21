Left Menu

U.S. Senator Manchin denies media report he could leave Democrats

Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist who has stood as a stumbling block to President Joe Biden's agenda, denied a news report on Wednesday that he might leave the Democratic Party if his colleagues do not scale back a sweeping domestic spending bill.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 00:42 IST
U.S. Senator Manchin denies media report he could leave Democrats

Senator Joe Manchin, a centrist who has stood as a stumbling block to President Joe Biden's agenda, denied a news report on Wednesday that he might leave the Democratic Party if his colleagues do not scale back a sweeping domestic spending bill. Manchin told reporters that an article in Mother Jones that he might leave the party and become an independent was "bullshit." He added that he had "no controls over rumors."

The Senate is split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote, meaning a defection by Manchin could potentially hand control of the chamber to Republicans. Manchin has been at odds with many of his fellow Democrats over key aspects of Biden's agenda, from voting rights to climate change. He has insisted that the party must substantially scale back a social spending bill, initially estimated to cost $3.5 trillion.

Top Democrats said this week the program would be cut back sharply, to closer to $2 trillion. Manchin represents West Virginia, a rural, conservative state that has largely backed Republican politicians in recent years. Biden lost the state to Republican Donald Trump by 39 percentage points in the 2020 presidential election.

A former governor, Manchin narrowly won re-election in 2018. He next faces voters in 2024. The Mother Jones report said Manchin would first resign from his Democratic leadership post in the Senate, and then register as an independent if that move did not persuade Democrats to scale back the spending bill further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

OnePlus 8/8 Pro and OnePlus 8T get October security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021