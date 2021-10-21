Libyan PM backs Dec. 24 election
21-10-2021
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah suported on Thursday the holding of a national election on Dec. 24 as envisaged in a U.N.-backed peace plan.
Speaking at the Libya Stabilization Conference in Tripoli, he said it was possible to end the lengthy crisis since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
