PM to interact with beneficiaries of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' initiative

Under this programme, a state government officer is appointed as Swayampurna Mitra who visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.Prime Minister Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa programme on October 23, 2021 at 11 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Ministers Office PMO said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' program on Saturday via video conferencing, his office said.

The initiative of 'Swayampurna Goa', launched on October 1, 2020, was inspired by the clarion call given by the prime minister for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India). Under this program, a state government officer is appointed as 'Swayampurna Mitra' who visits a designated panchayat or municipality, interacts with people, coordinates with multiple government departments, and ensures that various government schemes and benefits are available to the eligible beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Modi will interact with beneficiaries and stakeholders of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Swayampurna Goa' program on October 23, 2021, at 11 AM via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The interaction will be followed by his address on the occasion, it said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will be present on the occasion.

