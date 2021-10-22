Left Menu

Kerala CM not taking criticism seriously: VD Satheesan

Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that he is not ready to take criticism from Opposition on the flood-landslide situation in the state seriously.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:40 IST
Kerala CM not taking criticism seriously: VD Satheesan
Kerala Opposition Leader VD Satheesan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition (LoP) VD Satheesan slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and said that he is not ready to take criticism from Opposition on the flood-landslide situation in the state seriously. He also called Communist Party of India (Marxist) party state president A Vijayaraghavan a "clown in the court of Kerala CM".

Lashing at Vijayan, the Leader of Opposition said, "Communist Party of India (Marxist) party president A Vijayaraghavan is acting like a clown in the court of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. His sycophancy is too much." "That is why I said that our Chief Minister is unfortunately among the sycophants. So, he is not taking the criticisms seriously," he added.

"The Chief Minister have to take every criticism very seriously. If there is nothing in my allegation, he can reply to that. But he is not ready to accept the allegation. We are bringing up this matter to correct the government's line of thinking and way of doing things," he further added. Satheesan said that he does not want to politicise a natural calamity, but added that it has been four consecutive years that the floods are creating such havoc in Kerala.

"No mitigation has been planned so far. There is no monitoring system. They have not improved the warning system," he lashed out at the state government while saying the Disaster Management Authority has also not changed a bit since 2018. "The international national agencies and even the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted extreme rain in the high-range area, but unfortunately, the Disaster Management Authority and their Meteorological wing never analysed the predictions of the national agencies," he said.

Satheesan also alleged that no rescue operations were undertaken until the next morning. "Only after 22 hours, the rescue operations were started. I brought this matter to the notice of the Chief Minister and to the notice of the Government. That is our duty," he said.

As of Wednesday, 42 people have died due to rains and landslides between October 12 and 20, while six people are missing, said Vijayan. The Chief Minister also said that as many as 304 relief centres have been opened in the state, while 11 NDRF teams were also deployed for rescue operations. Financial assistance to the affected people will be given shortly, he confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021