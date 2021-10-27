Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Australia to lift outbound travel ban for vaccinated residents from next week

All fully-vaccinated Australian citizens and permanent residents will be able to leave the country without a special exemption from Nov. 1, authorities said on Wednesday, as Australia eases coronavirus restrictions amid a rise in vaccination rates. Australians have been unable to travel abroad for more than 18 months without a government waiver, while thousands of fully-vaccinated residents living abroad have been unable to return due to a cap on arrivals to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

Sudan's armed forces chief defended the military's seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war, while protesters returned to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against the takeover after a day of deadly clashes. The military takeover on Monday brought a halt to Sudan's transition to democracy, two years after a popular uprising toppled long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Ex-president of Citgo suffers mild heart attack in Venezuela jail

The former president of oil refiner Citgo, a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan oil company PDVSA, suffered a mild heart attack in prison in Caracas and was transferred to a hospital, his lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Jose Pereira is one of six former company executives, all naturalized U.S. citizens, who were detained by Venezuelan authorities in 2017, accused of signing an unfavorable debt refinancing deal.

IS militants kills 11 in attack on Iraqi village - statement

Islamic State militants killed 11 people including a woman on Tuesday in an attack on a village in Diyala province, east of Iraq, the country's Joint Operations Command said in a statement. The attack that targeted "defenseless civilians" in the village of Al-Hawasha, near the town of Muqdadiya, injured others, it added.

U.N. warns world set for 2.7C rise on today's emissions pledges

Current commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on track for an average 2.7 degrees Celsius temperature rise this century, a United Nations report said on Tuesday, in another stark warning ahead of crunch climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop. Governments will be in the spotlight at the COP26 conference next week to meet a deadline of this year to commit to more ambitious cut pledges, in what could be the last chance to put the world on track to limiting warming to below 2C above pre-industrial levels and ideally to 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

France's Macron asks China's Xi Jinping for signal ahead of COP26

French President Emmanuel Macron asked China's President Xi Jinping during a phone call on Tuesday to send the world a "decisive signal" on climate change ahead of the COP26 summit in Scotland on the topic, the French Presidency said in a statement. Macron encouraged Xi to notably raise China's goals in terms of efforts to address the climate crisis and to make "concrete" progress toward ending China's reliance on coal.

Biden joins Southeast Asian leaders to rebuke Myanmar junta excluded from summit

U.S. President Joe Biden joined Southeast Asian leaders in rebuking Myanmar's junta on Tuesday, as a regional summit opened without a representative from the country following its top general's exclusion for ignoring peace proposals. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had said it would accept a non-political figure from Myanmar at the virtual meeting, but the junta rejected that, saying it would only agree to its leader or a minister attending.

Brazil senators call for records of Bolsonaro's internet activity

A Senate investigative committee agreed on Tuesday to request access to records of President Jair Bolsonaro's internet activity, the latest threat to the far-right leader in a probe of his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The request comes on the day senators are scheduled to vote on the committee's final report containing the findings of a months' long investigation, which is expected to include a call for criminal charges https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/brazil-senate-report-drops-call-homicide-charge-against-bolsonaro-reports-2021-10-20 against the president.

Biden heads to G20 to talk energy prices, supply chain woes

President Joe Biden, hoping to signal U.S. re-engagement with allies after four years of Donald Trump's "America First" policies, heads to a meeting of G20 leaders in Europe this week to discuss energy prices, the Iranian nuclear program and supply chain issues, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Biden will also seek to cement progress on a global minimum tax during his trip, Sullivan told reporters.

U.S. lawmakers express concern over reports of potential Turkey F-16 purchase

Democratic and Republican U.S. lawmakers urged President Joe Biden's administration not to sell F-16 fighter jets to Turkey and said they were confident Congress would block any such exports. In a letter to Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, 11 members of the House of Representatives cited "a profound sense of concern" about recent reports that Turkey may purchase 40 new Lockheed Martin F-16s and 80 F-16 modernization kits.

