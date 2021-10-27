Left Menu

Webcasting arrangements in place for Assam by-election : EC official

The Election Commission has made arrangements for webcasting during the October 30 by-elections to five assembly seats in Assam to ensure free, fair and safe polling, an official said on Wednesday.Webcasting will be conducted in all the 1,135 polling stations, he said.By-elections to the Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra constituencies will be held on October 30.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-10-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 17:29 IST
The Election Commission has made arrangements for webcasting during the October 30 by-elections to five assembly seats in Assam to ensure free, fair, and safe polling, an official said on Wednesday.

Webcasting will be conducted in all the 1,135 polling stations, he said.

By-elections to the Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani, and Thowra constituencies will be held on October 30. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 2 and the entire polling process will be over by November 5.

Through webcasting, the Election Commission officials will be able to monitor the polling process live, he added. Voting will take place from 7 am to 5 pm. Personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces will also be deployed at each polling station as part of security measures, the official was quoted as saying in a release.

By-polls to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhabanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP. A total of 7,96,456 voters are eligible to decide the fate of 31 candidates in the by-elections to the five assembly seats.

