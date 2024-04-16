Left Menu

Election Commission imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for comments on Hema Malini

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.The Election Commission last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged undignified, uncivilised and vulgar remarks against Malini.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 18:34 IST
Election Commission imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for comments on Hema Malini
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission on Tuesday barred Congress leader Randeep Surjewala from campaigning for 48 hours over his alleged derogatory remarks against BJP MP Hema Malini.

This is the first campaign ban imposed by the poll body in this Lok Sabha election cycle.

The Election Commission last Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Surjewala for his alleged ''undignified, uncivilised and vulgar'' remarks against Malini. The poll body said it has carefully gone through the contents and averments made in the reply of Surjewala.

''The commission without prejudice to any order/notice issued or to be issued subsequently to him in the matter relating to MCC violations, hereby, strongly condemns the impugned statement made by him during the election campaign held in Haryana and reprimands Randeep Surjewala for the misconduct,'' the poll watchdog said.

The commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution and all other powers enabling in this behalf, bars Surjewala from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, road shows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media) etc. in connection with ongoing elections for 48 hours from 6 pm on April 16, it said.

In its notice to Surjewala, the EC had said that on careful examination, the comments were found to be ''highly undignified, vulgar and uncivilised'' and to be prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and the poll panel's advisory issued to parties last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024