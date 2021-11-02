Ellenabad bypoll: INLD leader Abhay Chautala leads over BJP's Kanda in early trends

INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala is leading over his nearest rival Gobind Kanda of the BJP, with a margin of 478 votes in the Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana.

Counting of votes for the October 30 bypoll to the seat is in progress.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala's resignation as the MLA from the seat in January in protest against three central farm laws.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate was leading over Kanda by a margin of 478 votes, according to early trends.

There are 19 candidates in the fray, including Chautala, Congress nominee Pawan Beniwal and JJP backed BJP candidate Gobind Kanda. Gobind Kanda, the brother of Haryana Lokhit Party chief and legislator Gopal Kanda, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last month.

Beniwal, who had unsuccessfully contested the previous assembly polls against Abhay Chautala, recently switched over from the BJP to the Congress.

Chautala had won the Rori assembly bypoll in Sirsa district in 2000 and the 2010 bypoll from Ellenabad, when INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala vacated the seat to retain the Uchana seat in Jind district -- the other constituency from which he had contested the election in 2009 and won.

In the 2010 bypoll in Ellenabad, Chautala won the seat and retained it in 2014 too. He again won from Ellenabad in the 2019 assembly polls, when he was the lone INLD MLA to enter the House. PTI SUN VSD ANB ANB

