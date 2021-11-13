Left Menu

Case filed against Salman Khurshid in Jaipur over his book for 'hurting religious sentiments'

A police complaint was filed on Friday against Former Union Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid over his recent book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya--Nationhood in our times' at the Kotwali police station of Jaipur.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-11-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 08:44 IST
Case filed against Salman Khurshid in Jaipur over his book for 'hurting religious sentiments'
Advocate Bharat Sharma outside Kotwali Police Station in Jaipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking to reporters, Advocate Sharma said, "While a newspaper, I got to know that Salman Khurshid, in his book, has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram." Condemning such a comparison, the advocate accused Khurshid of hurting religious sentiments through his book.

"This is condemnable and has hurt my religious sentiments. And that is why I have filed a complaint in Kotwali Police Station and demanded an FIR against it. A case should be filed on the grounds of hurting the religious sentiments," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam had filed a police complaint against Khurshid over his book and also against Congress leader Rashid Alvi over his comments on 'Ram Devotees' at the Ghatkopar Police Station of Mumbai.

Kadam demanded an FIR on his complaint and the arrest of the Congress leaders. Yesterday, two Delhi lawyers had also filed complaints with Delhi Police against Khurshid, for allegedly defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism in his book.

On Wednesday, former union minister Salman Khurshid got embroiled in controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times". Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explored the Apex Court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. Senior Congress leader Khurshid has compared Hindutva to radical terrorist groups like "ISIS and Boko Haram".

The development comes at a time when seven states in the country namely Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat are slated to go for assembly elections next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

