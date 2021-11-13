Left Menu

Strongly condemn attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur: PM Modi

Strongly condemning the attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur that claimed seven lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.Five soldiers including the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, and his two family members were killed in the attack on their convoy at Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday.Modi tweeted, Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 17:36 IST
Strongly condemn attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Strongly condemning the attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur that claimed seven lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Five soldiers including the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, and his two family members were killed in the attack on their convoy at Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday.

Modi tweeted, ''Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness.'' The convoy was targeted by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021