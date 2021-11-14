Left Menu

Sonia, Rahul speak with Mayawati following her mother's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi called up Bahujan Samaj Party BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday expressing their condolences over her mother Ramratis demise, sources said.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers residence in the national capital at 3, Tyagraj Marg in the morning and offered her condolences.Vadra was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda as she met Mayawati.Ramrati died of heart failure at a hospital in the national capital on Saturday where she was undergoing treatment, according to a release issued by the BSP.

