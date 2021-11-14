Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Cong holds protest march against Centre

PTI | Durg | Updated: 14-11-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 23:10 IST
Chhattisgarh: Cong holds protest march against Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh took out a march in Bhilai in Durg district as a part its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' campaign launched on Sunday to protest against the policies of the Centre.

Scores of party leaders and workers led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the march, which kicked off from Rumulu Chowk and, after covering a distance of around 3 kilometres, culminated with a rally at Lal Maidan.

Slamming the Centre, CM Baghel said the anti people policies of Centre had led to fuel rise, with excise duty on petrol and diesel, which was Rs 8 and Rs 3.76 respectively during the UPA government, getting hiked to Rs 30 and Rs 32.

He said the Union government has decreased only Rs 5 and Rs 10 on excise duties on petroleum products, which was inadequate and further cuts were needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside advisory panel opinion -CNN; Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis - media and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA may approve COVID-19 booster without outside a...

 Global
4
Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

Apple's latest iOS beta makes macro mode for iPhone 13 Pro simple

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021