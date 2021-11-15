Left Menu

Regularisation of plot holders to be taken up in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-11-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 23:38 IST
Regularisation of plot holders to be taken up in Jaipur
The hopes of regularisation of plot holders in Sachivalaya Nagar located on Tonk Road here pending for the last 25 years have once again revived as authorities gear up to hold a general meeting on Wednesday to discuss issues.

Hundreds of land holders have been waiting for getting possession of their state government's ambitious 'Prashashan Sheharo Ke Sang' launched to sort out long-pending matters.

''A general meeting of all stakeholders with regards to the scheme has been scheduled on November 17. Whatever are the issues related to obstacles in regularisation of the scheme will be discussed,'' Deputy Commissioner O P Thanvi said on Monday.

He said that a delegation had met the JDA Commissioner following which a decision to call the general meeting was taken.

President of Sachivalya Nagar Jan Kalyan Samiti Ashok Mehta, who is fighting to get justice for victim families, said a few people are trying create obstacles in the regularisation, which will be cleared in the coming meeting.

''Cooperative department doesn't want to let the regularisation of the scheme done. They are levelling false allegations on me. I will give reply at appropriate time. People want their wait of 25 years to end now,'' Mehta said.

The entire scheme had landed into several legal tangles due to fraud committed by a cooperative society, which allotted multiple deeds of same piece of land. Cooperative department had appointed administrator but it has so far failed to end the woes of aggrieved families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

