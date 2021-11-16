Biden tells Xi must ensure relations do not veer into open conflict
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 06:36 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 06:36 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said at the start of a virtual meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday that they both have a responsibility as leaders to ensure that relations between China and the United States do not veer into open conflict.
Xi told Biden in the video conference the two countries face multiple challenges together and must increase communication and cooperation. (Reporting Andrea Shalal, Eric Beech and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- United States
- Chinese
- Biden
- Xi Jinping
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility
U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan
Health News Roundup: Moderna says FDA needs more time to complete review of its COVID-19 shot for adolescents; U.S. has administered over 422 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more
S.Korea, U.S. quietly hold joint air exercises amid calls for talks with N.Korea
U.S. Secretary of State alarmed by news of Ethiopia's TPLF takeover of two towns