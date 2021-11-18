Left Menu

Japan tells China peace, stability in Taiwan Strait are important

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday emphasised to his Chinese counterpart that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important, while also expressing "deep concern" about the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Hayashi also "emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," where tension between the self-ruled island of Taiwan and China has been rising, the ministry added.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-11-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 16:27 IST
Japan tells China peace, stability in Taiwan Strait are important
Yoshimasa Hayashi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday emphasised to his Chinese counterpart that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important, while also expressing "deep concern" about the situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. Ties between the two Asian neighbours have been occasionally fraught over a territorial row and memories of World War Two, but Hayashi - who took office this month - said at the time that building stable, constructive ties with China was important.

Hayashi, speaking with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi for the first time, expressed his intention to make efforts towards that, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement. But he also said he felt "deep concern" about the situation in the former British colony of Hong Kong, where authorities have been cracking down on pro-democracy politicians, and the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, where rights groups say members of a Muslim minority are facing persecution.

China brushes off concern about human rights in those places. Hayashi also "emphasised the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," where tension between the self-ruled island of Taiwan and China has been rising, the ministry added. China says Taiwan is its territory.

Hayashi said he hoped Japan and China would be able to hold discussions on these and other matters in future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021