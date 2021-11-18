A K Antony to head Congress disciplinary panel

The Congress on Thursday reconstituted the party's disciplinary committee with veteran leader and former defence minister A K Antony being appointed as its chairman.

The five-member All India Congress Committee (AICC) panel includes former union minister Ambika Soni and senior leader Tariq Anwar.

''The Congress president has reconstituted the disciplinary action committee of AICC with immediate effect. A K Antony will be its chairman and Tariw Anwar will be its member secretary,'' an official communication from the party said.

Former Delhi MP Jai Parkash Aggarwal and G Parameswar are the other members of the all-important panel.

