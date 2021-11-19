Lebanon PM says he will call cabinet to meet soon
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday he will call for a cabinet meeting soon.
The cabinet has not met since Oct. 12, amid a row over Beirut port blast probe. Mikati, who met President Michel Aoun earlier today, added that the country is going through a "difficult and dangerous" phase.
