Lebanon PM says he will call cabinet to meet soon

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday he will call for a cabinet meeting soon.

The cabinet has not met since Oct. 12, amid a row over Beirut port blast probe. Mikati, who met President Michel Aoun earlier today, added that the country is going through a "difficult and dangerous" phase.

