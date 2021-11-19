Left Menu

Three Rajasthan ministers offer to quit

They have also expressed desire to work for the party, Maken said.Maken said, The Congress party respects them.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:56 IST
Three Rajasthan ministers have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, offering to quit their posts and work for the party, ahead of the expected Cabinet rejig in the state.

Those who have offered to quit are Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary, Medical and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma and Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken told reporters here.

''I am happy to inform you that three promising ministers of our Rajasthan cabinet have written to Sonia Gandhi today, offering to step down as ministers. They have also expressed desire to work for the party,'' Maken said.

Maken said, ''The Congress party respects them. We are glad that there are such promising people who want to work for the party.'' Dotasra is currently the state president of the Congress while Sharma has recently been appointed by the party as the in-charge for Gujarat and Harish Chaudhary as the in-charge for Punjab.

Two days ago, Gehlot had said that the cabinet restructuring would take place soon.

At present, there are 21 members in the state Cabinet, including the chief minister. The number of MLAs in the state is 200, according to that the Cabinet can have a maximum of 30 members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

