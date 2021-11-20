Left Menu

Varun Gandhi urges PM Modi to take 'immediate decision' on farmers' demand for law on MSP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to "immediately" take a decision on the farmers' demand for a law on minimum support price (MSP) and their other demands.

BJP leader Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Varun Gandhi on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the three farm laws and has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to "immediately" take a decision on the farmers' demand for a law on minimum support price (MSP) and their other demands. "I welcome the announcement of withdrawing three agricultural laws," said the BJP leader in a Tweet today.

He further said, "It is my humble request that now the demand for making a law on MSP and other issues should also be decided immediately so that the farmer brothers should return home respectfully after ending the agitation," he added. "I have sent a letter to the respected Prime Minister in this regard," he added.

The BJP leader's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws. Farmers have been protesting the Centre's three farm laws since they were passed in 2020.

The three farm laws are -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

