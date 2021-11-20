Left Menu

First send your children to border: BJP MP Gambhir to Sidhu over his ‘bada bhai’ remark

Disgusting Spineless, he tweeted.Sidhu, who offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan earlier in the day, was effusive in his praise for Khan.Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:12 IST
First send your children to border: BJP MP Gambhir to Sidhu over his ‘bada bhai’ remark
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday slammed Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu for calling Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan his “elder brother”, asking him to send his children to the border before making such remarks.

The cricketer-turned-politician also said India has been fighting against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan for 70 years and it is ''shameful'' on part of Sidhu to call the prime minister of a ''terrorist country'' his big brother.

''Send ur son or daughter to the border & then call a terrorist state head ur big brother! #Disgusting #Spineless,'' he tweeted.

Sidhu, who offered prayers at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan earlier in the day, was effusive in his praise for Khan.

''Imran Khan is my elder brother. I am greatly honoured. He (Khan) gave us a lot of love,” he said.

Gambhir, the Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi, further said in a statement, “Does Sidhu remember that Pakistani terrorists killed more than 40 of our civilians and jawans in Kashmir in the last one month?” Sidhu, a former Team India member, had earlier courted controversy by embracing then Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa during a visit to the neighbouring country in 2018.

PTI VIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021