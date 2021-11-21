TMC MPs to sit on dharna in Delhi tomorrow over alleged police brutality in Tripura

Trinamool Congress MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in New Delhi over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. According to TMC sources, a delegation of 15 Trinamool Congress MPs will reach Delhi on Sunday night.

"They have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura. The MPs will sit on a dharna from tomorrow morning in the national capital," they said. The MPs in the delegation include Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O'Brien Sougata Roy, and Dola Sen.

Earlier, in the day, Trinamool Youth Congress President Sayonni Ghosh was arrested by Tripura Police for allegedly spreading ruckus during a public meeting of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb. B Jagadishwar Reddy, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) West, Tripura said, "She has been arrested based on preliminary evidence. We have registered a case under sections 307, 153 of the Indian Penal Code. Action will be taken against those who attacked TMC workers as well after identification, an FIR has been filed."

When she was being brought to the East Agartala Women Police Station in West Tripura district, TMC alleged that several BJP workers gheraoed the site and attacked its party workers. Trinamool Congress leaders Sushmita Dev and Subal Bhowmik have attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for alleged abuse of police power and vandalisation of police station by its party workers. Bhowmik alleged that at least four TMC workers were injured in the incident today.

"They started their drama from the morning itself. We are here with Sayonni, without any notice whatsoever. The ruling party has been isolated. They will lose the upcoming civic body elections which will start on November 25. BJP hooligans vandalised the police station, beat up the police as well. We have seen such administration and government for the first time. This is all pre-planned. Our four to five workers have been injured," Bhowmik told ANI. Sushmita Dev while talking to ANI also called out the police for allegedly abusing their power.

"They have attacked the Thana again where @sayani06 is under arrest and also attacked our Convenor Shubol Bhowmick's house in Agartala. @Tripura_Police I have been trying to call the IG & DGP but to no avail. This is mayhem," Dev tweeted. "Shame on @BJP4Tripura! Watch how @BjpBiplab 's goons are attacking our members IN FRONT OF THE POLICE and clearly getting away with it! Complete breakdown of law and order in Tripura!," tweeted the Tripura unit of TMC.

TMC National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that his party supports were attacked. "@BjpBiplab has become so UNABASHEDLY BRAZEN that now even SUPREME COURT ORDERS DOESN'T SEEM TO BOTHER HIM. He has repeatedly sent goons to attack our supporters & our female candidates instead of ensuring their safety! DEMOCRACY BEING MOCKED under @BJP4Tripura #NotMyINDIA," Banerjee tweeted.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has announced that the party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will reach Tripura on Monday to show his support to the party workers. "Our National Gen Secy Shri @abhishekaitc will reach Tripura tomorrow morning to stand beside our workers who were BRUTALLY ATTACKED by BJP goons. Permission to land today was denied. An autocrat is running the show in Tripura and we will fight tooth & nail to end this torture," said a tweet from the official handle of the party. (ANI)

