Dalai Lama writes to Andhra CM, expresses grief over deaths due to floods
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing grief over the death of people in floods there.I pray for them, he wrote while expressing grief about the loss of life. As a token of our solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Dalai Lama Trust DLT is making a donation towards relief and rescue efforts, he said.
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has written to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressing grief over the death of people in floods there.
''I pray for them'', he wrote while expressing grief about the loss of life. ''I very much appreciate that the state government and other agencies are engaged in rescue and relief work, and doing their utmost to provide relief to people affected by this calamity,'' he said. ''As a token of our solidarity with the people of Andhra Pradesh, the Dalai Lama Trust (DLT) is making a donation towards relief and rescue efforts,'' he said.
