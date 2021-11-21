Left Menu

Tried to give representation to all communities, says Ashok Gehlot after Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle

Hours after Cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he tried to give representation to people belonging from all communities.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 21-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 22:56 IST
Tried to give representation to all communities, says Ashok Gehlot after Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after Cabinet reshuffle, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that he tried to give representation to people belonging from all communities. While boarding his vehicle after attending the oath-taking ceremony of ministers today, Gehlot said to reporters, "We have tried to give representation to all communities -- SC, ST, OBC and minorities in the new Cabinet. We will try to adjust the maximum number of MLAs in different boards and corporations or make them parliament secretaries."

After the Cabinet reshuffle today, the Rajasthan government on Sunday evening appointed six MLAs as advisors to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The six MLAs are Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Sanyam Lodha, Ramkesh Meena and Danish Abrar.

In a much-awaited Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, as many as 15 ministers-- 11 of cabinet rank and four ministers of state-- were inducted into Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet on Sunday afternoon. The ministers were administered the oath of office by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhavan here.

Eleven Cabinet ministers are Hemaram Choudhary, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, Ramesh Meena, Mamta Bhupesh Bairwa, Bhajanlal Jatav, Tikaram Juli, Govind Ram Meghwal and Shakuntala Rawat. Zahida Khan, Brijendra Singh Ola, Rajendra Gudda and Murari Lal Meena were sworn in as Ministers of State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021