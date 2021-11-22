Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:04 IST
PM Modi greets Mulayam on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 82nd birthday and said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution to the politics of the country.

Yadav, a former Union minister, was born in Uttar Pradesh's Saifai village in 1939.

Greeting Yadav on his birthday, Modi said the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister has made an important contribution in the politics of the country. ''I wish him a healthy and long life,'' the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Among other leaders who wished Yadav included Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. Wishing Lord Ram to give you good health and long life,'' Adityanath tweeted. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger brother Shivpal Singh Yadav also extended greetings and wished him a long and healthy life.

''The source of inspiration and energy for all of us, flag bearer of social justice and the one who wrote the story of sensitive politics due to his people's struggles. May you live longer, stay healthy and give direction to the country and society,'' he said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary had told PTI that Mulayam Singh Yadav's birthday will be celebrated with simplicity at the SP headquarters in Lucknow and Akhilesh Yadav will also be present there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

