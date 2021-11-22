Left Menu

Sikh body submits complaint against Kangana in Mumbai seeking FIR over 'derogatory' language

A Sikh organisation on Monday submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai alleging that she had used derogatory language against the Sikh community in her social media post.A Khar police station official said a complaint was received from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC and they are looking into it.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 13:20 IST
Sikh body submits complaint against Kangana in Mumbai seeking FIR over 'derogatory' language
Actress Kangana Ranaut (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Sikh organisation on Monday submitted a complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai alleging that she had used derogatory language against the Sikh community in her social media post.

A Khar police station official said a complaint was received from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and they are looking into it. He said a delegation led by Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and president of the DSGMC, submitted the complaint against Ranaut.

In the complaint, the DSGMC mentioned that Ranaut had intentionally and deliberately portrayed the farmers' protest (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and also dubbed the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists. It claimed that she had recalled the massacre and genocide that happened during 1984 and earlier, as a planned and calculated move on part of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, the official said quoting the complaint.

Ranaut has used very derogatory and insulting language against the Sikh community as much as she has said that they were crushed under her (Indira Gandhi's) shoes. This act on her part is most degrading, disrespectful and contemptuous, which has hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community across the world, the official said.

The DSGMC demanded that an FIR be registered against Ranaut under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) ''so that she may not be able to venture such type of exercise in future and spread her malicious and vicious propaganda all over the world to malign the image of the Sikh community'', it said. The delegation also met Additional Commissioner of Police (west) Sandip Karnik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021