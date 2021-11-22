Left Menu

Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech before regaling business leaders with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park. Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed, said "blast it" and repeatedly muttered "forgive me" as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry in Port of Tyne in northern England.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:24 IST
Peppa Pig saves UK PM Johnson when lost for words

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was briefly left lost for words on Monday when he appeared to lose his place in notes during a speech before regaling business leaders with an anecdote about his recent visit to a Peppa Pig theme park.

Searching through his notes, Johnson sighed, said "blast it" and repeatedly muttered "forgive me" as he briefly interrupted his speech to the Confederation of British Industry in Port of Tyne in northern England. He recovered, though, talking about technology unicorns and then a visit to Peppa Pig World, a park based on the children's animated TV show about an exuberant pink pig and her friends and family.

"Yesterday I went, as we all must, to Peppa Pig World," Johnson told the business executives. "I love it. Peppa Pig World is very much my kind of place: it has very safe streets, discipline in schools." "Who would have believed that a pig that looks like a hairdryer or possibly a Picasso-like hairdryer, a pig that was rejected by the BBC, would now be exported to 180 countries with theme parks both in America and China?"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021