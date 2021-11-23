Bengal: TMC leader shot at succumbs to injuries
A local TMC leader, who was shot at by unidentified people, succumbed to his injuries at a state-run hospital in West Bengal's Siliguri on Tuesday, police said.
Mohammad Suleiman, the booth president of the party's SC/ST/OBC wing of Balaram Anchal (organizational area), was shot at by motorcycle-borne assailants at Gondar More in Rajganj area of Jalpaiguri district on Sunday evening, an officer said.
Suleiman, who was a businessman, was admitted to a hospital in Fulbari and later shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.
Siliguri Police Commissioner Gaurav Sharma inspected the crime scene on Monday. No arrests have been made so far.
Local MLA Khageswar Roy said that police is investigating to ascertain whether the murder was a fallout of political or business rivalry.
