Venezuela's top court orders re-run of governor elections in Socialist stronghold

Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice on Monday ordered new governor elections in Barinas state, a stronghold for the ruling Socialist Party and where an opposition candidate claimed victory in regional voting that took place on Nov. 21.

Opposition candidate Freddy Superlano ran against Argenis Chavez, the current governor and brother of the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, who is seeking re-election as a Socialist. Though an initial report declared the ruling party to have won Barinas state, electoral authorities later said voting was close, with the governorship still in dispute.

The court disqualified Superlano on Monday and ordered new elections to take place on Jan. 9, 2022, it said in a statement. Superlano accused the ruling party of refusing to accept defeat. The decision follows an order made by the comptroller general in August saying Superlano was under administrative investigations and was disqualified from running.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Superlano was consulting advisers about a possible response. Barinas, the birth state of Hugo Chavez, has been a stronghold for the Socialist party for more than 20 years.

