Left Menu

No caste-wise census, except of SCs, STs, since Independence: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 15:01 IST
No caste-wise census, except of SCs, STs, since Independence: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre on Tuesday said it has not enumerated caste-wise population, other than SCs and STs, in Census since the Independence.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said this in the Lok Sabha in reply to a question on whether the government has formulated any scheme or policy for caste-based census.

Rai said castes and tribes which are specifically notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), as per the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, as amended from time to time, are enumerated in the decadal Census. ''Government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population, other than SCs and STs, in Census since Independence,'' he said in the written reply.

The minister said the Census Schedule is designed in consultation with various stakeholders, including central ministers.

The intent of the government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on March 28, 2019. However, due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Census activities have been postponed, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021