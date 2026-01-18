Left Menu

Bird Bonanza: Chilika Lake Hosts Record-Breaking Bird Census

A recent bird census at Odisha's Chilika Lake revealed over 11.32 lakh birds, discovering two new species. The survey noted increased bird numbers in the Nalabana Sanctuary and Chilika Lake. The census involved the Forest Department, zoologists, NGOs, and students, conducted statewide on a single day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 21:35 IST
Bird Bonanza: Chilika Lake Hosts Record-Breaking Bird Census
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a record-breaking bird census, over 11.32 lakh birds of 196 species were documented at Odisha's renowned Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. Two new species were identified: the Plain Martin and Bengal Bush Lark, marking a significant highlight of this year's survey.

Led by the Forest Department and involving a diverse group of participants including scientists, ornithologists, and students, the survey revealed an increase in both the total bird count and species diversity. Notably, Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within Chilika saw its numbers rise significantly.

The simultaneous statewide survey coordinated across Odisha's major wetlands represents a pivotal move towards comprehensive avian research, drawing contributors from various sectors to ensure precise and inclusive data collection.

TRENDING

1
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
2
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global
3
Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

Deadly Train Collision Shocks Southern Spain: 21 Dead in Tragic Incident

 Spain
4
Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

Guatemala's State of Siege: Battle Against Barrio 18

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026