Bird Bonanza: Chilika Lake Hosts Record-Breaking Bird Census

In a record-breaking bird census, over 11.32 lakh birds of 196 species were documented at Odisha's renowned Chilika Lake, Asia's largest brackish water lagoon. Two new species were identified: the Plain Martin and Bengal Bush Lark, marking a significant highlight of this year's survey.

Led by the Forest Department and involving a diverse group of participants including scientists, ornithologists, and students, the survey revealed an increase in both the total bird count and species diversity. Notably, Nalabana Bird Sanctuary within Chilika saw its numbers rise significantly.

The simultaneous statewide survey coordinated across Odisha's major wetlands represents a pivotal move towards comprehensive avian research, drawing contributors from various sectors to ensure precise and inclusive data collection.