Rajasthan ministers to hold public hearing thrice a week

Two ministers in the Rajasthan government will hold public hearing for three days every week at the Congress state headquarters here to redress the grievances of the people.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting held at the state Congress headquarters on Tuesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party's state in-charge Ajay Maken attended the meeting.

''Every week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, two ministers will remain in the state office and the rest of the ministers will hold public hearings at their residences,'' Dotasra told reporters after the meeting.

He said if any minister does not stay in Jaipur during these three days, then he will have to inform the chief minister and the state office of the party.

Dotasra said that the people would be informed in advance about which minister would hold the hearing at the party's state office on which day.

A follow-up action would be taken on the issues raised during the public hearing, he said.

The party's state president said the government and the organization together will serve the people.

It was also discussed at the meeting to make the call for All India Congress Committee (AICC) for organising a rally against rising inflation in the country on December 12.

