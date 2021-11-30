Left Menu

Cong constitutes election committee for Chandigarh municipal corporation polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 21:11 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday constituted the party's Pradesh election committee of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee for the upcoming municipal corporation elections.

The six-member election committee is headed by Subhash Chawla, president of the Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee.

Besides the six members, the Youth Congress president, Mahila Congress president, NSUI chief and Seva Dal head of the party's Chandigarh unit will also be members of the election committee.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC) elections will be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will be held on December 27.

