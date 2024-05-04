Left Menu

Youth Congress workers show black flags to West Bengal Governor in Kerala

Youth Congress wave black flags at West Bengal Governor in Kerala

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:37 IST
Youth Congress workers show black flags to West Bengal Governor in Kerala
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress activists on Saturday protested against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose by waving party and black flags at his cavalcade as it passed through Aluva here.

The small group of Youth Congress (YC) activists demanded Bose' resignation, according to visuals of the incident shown on TV channels.

Police took them into custody and removed them from the area.

The protest came in the wake of molestation allegations against Bose by an employee of the West Bengal Raj Bhavan.

The West Bengal Governor had brushed aside the allegations as a storm in a teacup yesterday.

He had said that the truth will come out in the case and he will have the last laugh.

He had indicated that all the issues were created by a senior leader in West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's party (Trinamool Congress).

His statement came after senior TMC leaders claimed in a series of social media posts that a woman working at the Raj Bhavan there had levelled molestation allegations against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024