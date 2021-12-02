Left Menu

Adani meets Mamata, discusses investment scenario in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a meeting with Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group, at state secretariat Nabanna.Adani later tweeted Delighted to meet MamataOfficial,Honble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 20:34 IST
Adani later tweeted ''Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial,Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. ''Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022.'' Nabanna sources said the meeting continued for one-and-half hours.

Banerjee visited Nabanna shortly after returning from Mumbai earlier in the day.

TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present at the meeting, the sources added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

