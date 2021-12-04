Left Menu

Akhilesh suffering from 'seasonal disease', claims every work as his: UP BJP chief

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:37 IST
Akhilesh suffering from 'seasonal disease', claims every work as his: UP BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh on Saturday attacked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he suffers from a ''seasonal disease'' due to which he claims as his every work done by the ruling party.

The BJP leader said those who ''built haj houses'' worth hundreds of crores are now claiming that the decision to build the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was theirs.

''The SP chief is suffering from some seasonal disease due to which he is describing every work of the government as his own work and now he thinks that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor is also built by him,'' Singh said. ''He has forgotten that he only cut the ribbon of haj houses,'' Singh said in a statement. He compared the Yadav-led previous government with Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Ghori, saying it ''looted the country''. He alleged that police guarded temple during the SP regime to ensure that their ''bells don’t ring''.

''People have not forgotten how they had to make requests for setting up Durga puja and Ram Lila pandals before 2017,'' the BJP leader claimed.

He said today flowers are being showered on the Kanwar Yatra and the Kumbh is praised by the world. The grand celebrations of Deepotsav, Dev Deepawali, Holi and Krishna Janmotsav are the hallmarks of Uttar Pradesh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021