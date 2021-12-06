Left Menu

Sikkim Assembly pays respect to three former MLAs

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 06-12-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 06-12-2021 14:59 IST
Sikkim Assembly pays respect to three former MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

The Sikkim Assembly on Monday paid respects to three former legislators who died recently.

As soon as the House convened for the fifth session of the 10th Assembly, Speaker L B Das informed the members that Sikkim has lost three eminent personalities - former Deputy Chief Minister P T Lucksom, former minister Thukchuk Lachungpa and Sukumar Pradhan, all former legislators.

The Speaker led the members in observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Das adjourned the House till Tuesday given that the funeral ceremony of Thukchuk Lachungpa will be held later in the day.

The obituary references shall be taken up on Tuesday, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-cold virus

Science News Roundup: Omicron variant may have picked up a piece of common-c...

 Global
3
China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

China manipulating Bangladesh's institutions: Report

 Bangladesh
4
Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

Study finds increased consumption of eggs in children decreases egg allergy

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021