Sikkim Assembly pays respect to three former MLAs

The Sikkim Assembly on Monday paid respects to three former legislators who died recently.

As soon as the House convened for the fifth session of the 10th Assembly, Speaker L B Das informed the members that Sikkim has lost three eminent personalities - former Deputy Chief Minister P T Lucksom, former minister Thukchuk Lachungpa and Sukumar Pradhan, all former legislators.

The Speaker led the members in observing a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

Das adjourned the House till Tuesday given that the funeral ceremony of Thukchuk Lachungpa will be held later in the day.

The obituary references shall be taken up on Tuesday, he said.

